Sarah Hunter, Assistant Governor (Economic) at the Reserve Bank of Australia
- Labour market still tight relative to full employment
- Labour market has moved towards better balance since late 2022
- Easing in labour market similar to past mild downturns
- Some slowing in labour demand to occur via drop in average hours
- Expect employment to continue to rise but at slower pace than population
- Space for vacancies to fall further without sharp rise in unemployment
- Surprised by strength in participation rate, including vs peer economies
- Outlook is highly uncertain, our forecasts likely to be wrong in some way
Hunter also noted
- high rates are slowing demand in what should a mild economic downturn
- there were signs that the easing in the labour market had started to flow through to wage growth, which was likely past its peak and set to slow further
