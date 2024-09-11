Sarah Hunter, Assistant Governor (Economic) at the Reserve Bank of Australia

Labour market still tight relative to full employment

Labour market has moved towards better balance since late 2022

Easing in labour market similar to past mild downturns

Some slowing in labour demand to occur via drop in average hours

Expect employment to continue to rise but at slower pace than population

Space for vacancies to fall further without sharp rise in unemployment

Surprised by strength in participation rate, including vs peer economies

Outlook is highly uncertain, our forecasts likely to be wrong in some way

Hunter also noted

high rates are slowing demand in what should a mild economic downturn

there were signs that the easing in the labour market had started to flow through to wage growth, which was likely past its peak and set to slow further

Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate vs. inflation rate: