Christopher Kent, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) is speaking this morning in Sydney.

Reserve Bank of Australia's Kent says Australian banks are undeniably strong

Q&A now, Headlines via Reuters:

US equity index futures are loving the enhanced global USD swap lines. As they should.

es equity index futures globex 20 March 2023

ps. I posted an ES chart earlier, this is a better one showing the June contract