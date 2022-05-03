Election had no influence on rate decision

RBA has open mind on how fast rates need to rise

There are reasons to believe inflation will start to moderate

That will set out expectations on where the tightening cycle will be headed towards but baby steps. The RBA just signaled liftoff today and we'll see how committed they will be in pursuing more aggressive rate hikes in the months ahead first.

As much as he acknowledges that rate hikes will help to temper with inflation pressures, he does say that if supply-side shocks lead to a permanent or persistent shift in labour cost growth, then inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term will not be as what it was before.

I reckon that's an important detail that signifies the shift in thinking by the RBA. In turn, that will set out their views on policy in the year(s) ahead surely.