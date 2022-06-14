We had emergency settings during the pandemic

But the emergency is over and it is time to remove the emergency settings

It is time to move to more normal monetary policy settings

Expects inflation to get to 7% by year-end

Confident RBA can get inflation back to target band of 2% to 3%

That's pretty much a rehash of the pivot that they made in May. There isn't anything to really suggest where they are headed but as long as inflation pressures are keeping higher, one can expect the RBA to stay on the more aggressive tightening path for now.