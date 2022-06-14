- We had emergency settings during the pandemic
- But the emergency is over and it is time to remove the emergency settings
- It is time to move to more normal monetary policy settings
- Expects inflation to get to 7% by year-end
- Confident RBA can get inflation back to target band of 2% to 3%
That's pretty much a rehash of the pivot that they made in May. There isn't anything to really suggest where they are headed but as long as inflation pressures are keeping higher, one can expect the RBA to stay on the more aggressive tightening path for now.