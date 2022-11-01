  • Board judged it appropriate to raise rates at a slower pace
  • Higher interest rates affect the economy with a lag
  • Need to strike a balance between doing too much and too little
  • Rates will need to go higher, but we are not on a pre-set path
  • We will return to largeer rate increases if that is needed
  • Equally, we will hold rates steady for a while if the situation requires it

We're officially getting into the thick of things in the second-half of the tightening cycle now. The RBA is close to reaching a point where they will leave the cash rate as it is to try and let its impact be felt (while also hoping for external inflation pressures to die down), with the excuse being a convenient one amid rising recession risks.