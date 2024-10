RBC on the Bank of Canada 50bp rate cut, analysts at the bank expect another 50bp cut at the December meeting:

cut was in response to more and more signs that both the economy and the jobs markets are slowing down more than is needed in order hit 2% inflation target

this cut will not the last, rates are still restricting

2025 will bring a more gradual pace of easing, down to 2% by July

