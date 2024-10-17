RBC analysts are looking for a long series of European Central Bank rate cuts ahead:

We expect both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to cut interest rates by 25 bps at every meeting until May 2025, contingent on domestic inflation pressures continuing to slow.

The thing is, that forecast was written before Thursday's meeting.

RBC did reiterate the call after the ECB cut on Thursday:

ECB isn't in a rush

risks are political ... a Trump presidency could force the ECB to keep the currency weak

25bps cut every meeting bringing rates to neutral in summer 2025

