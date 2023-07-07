RBC have moved their end-2023 USD/JPY forecast to 150 from their previous call for 145.
RBC says that the July Bank of Japan meeting will be a disappointment for those expecting a policy adjustment from the Bank. RBC adds, though, that they do expect the BOJ to adjust its YCC program later in 2023.
USD/JPY update, dribbling a little lower in early Tokyo time: