RBC have moved their end-2023 USD/JPY forecast to 150 from their previous call for 145.

RBC says that the July Bank of Japan meeting will be a disappointment for those expecting a policy adjustment from the Bank. RBC adds, though, that they do expect the BOJ to adjust its YCC program later in 2023.

