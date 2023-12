Reuters citing unnamed dealers for the information that the Reserve Bank of India likely sold US dollars on Tuesday to prevent further losses in the rupee.

INR hovered near its lifetime low of 83.42, five traders told Reuters

"They do not want the pair to rise above 83.38-83.40 levels, and we may see sales persisting through the day," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

rupee had hit its lifetime low of 83.42 on November 10