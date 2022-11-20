The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meet this week, on Wednesday 23 November 2022 (local time).

Earlier:

RBNZ Shadow Board majority view is for a +75bp interest rate hike (cash rate to 4.25%)

This from Danske on the decision and the NZD .

This is via the folks at eFX.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand 21 November 2022

