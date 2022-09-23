Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr has slotted in two speeches next week.

27 September at 7.30 am New Zealand time (which is 1930 GMT on the 26th)

Governor Adrian Orr will speak at the NZCTU Alternative Economic Strategy Launch on Tuesday 27 September at 7.35am. The Governor will discuss the August 2022 Monetary Policy Statement, and also share views on the challenges and opportunities for productivity in New Zealand. There are no published speaking notes.

Speech date: 29/30 September 2022

2am NZ time, 30 September (which is 1400 GMT on the 29th)

Venue: Online panel discussion in Vilnius, Lithuania

Governor Adrian Orr will join an online panel discussion at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) conference- “Future of Central Banking”. The Panel discussion topic is “Maintaining central bank independence in the face of fiscal dominance risks, expanding central bank mandates, and other challenges”. There are no published speaking notes for this panel discussion.