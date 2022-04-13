Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision 13 April 2022.

RBNZ:

From the minutes to the meeting, these are released at the same time as the decision:

  • committee noted that the OCR is stimulatory at its current level
  • members agreed that this ‘stitch in time’ approach is consistent with near-term financial market pricing
  • members noted that annual consumer price inflation is expected to peak around 7 percent in the first half of 2022
  • committee agreed that their policy ‘path of least regret’ is to increase the OCR by more now, rather than later
  • members noted that inflation is above target and employment is above its maximum sustainable level
  • the committee confirmed that further increases in the OCR are needed in order to meet their mandate

NZD has been marked higher on the announcement:

nzd rbnz rate hike 50bp 13 April 2022