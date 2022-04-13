Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision 13 April 2022.
RBNZ:
- says will remain focused on ensuring that current high consumer price inflation does not become embedded into longer-term inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term expectations.
- monetary tightening brought forward
- remained comfortable with the outlook for the OCR as outlined in their February MPS
- moving the OCR to a more neutral stance sooner will reduce the risks of rising inflation expectations.
- larger move now also provides more policy flexibility ahead in light of the highly uncertain global economic environment
From the minutes to the meeting, these are released at the same time as the decision:
- committee noted that the OCR is stimulatory at its current level
- members agreed that this ‘stitch in time’ approach is consistent with near-term financial market pricing
- members noted that annual consumer price inflation is expected to peak around 7 percent in the first half of 2022
- committee agreed that their policy ‘path of least regret’ is to increase the OCR by more now, rather than later
- members noted that inflation is above target and employment is above its maximum sustainable level
- the committee confirmed that further increases in the OCR are needed in order to meet their mandate
NZD has been marked higher on the announcement:
