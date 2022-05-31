The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is used to guide Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision making.

“I encourage you to take part in this review process,” Chief Economist Paul Conway says.

“Do people think the inflation target is about right? How should we go about supporting maximum sustainable employment? How relevant are major economic trends under public discussion, such as house price sustainability, distributional outcomes, or climate change? We hope to see a wide range of views,”

The public consultation is open until 15 July.