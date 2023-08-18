Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Karen Silk spoke with Reuters in an interview.

Said that there were "definitely reasons to be concerned" about the weakness in China's economy consumer spending down high debt in the property sector the levers China had used previously to keep growth going were going to be harder to pull

"There are definitely some challenges there (in China), for sure"

"The pressures that we're starting to see offshore around that global growth ... that's the risk that we see on the downside through the medium term"

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

---

On Wednesday the RBNZ held the cash rate unchanged:

