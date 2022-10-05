Reserve Bank of New Zealand takes the rate to 3.5% from 3.0%
The RBNZ says its committee debated a +75 or +50 hike.
- Committee members agreed monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until inflation back in target range
- Core consumer price inflation is too high and labour resources are scarce.
- The level of domestic spending has remained resilient to date,
- Household balance sheets remain resilient despite the fall in house prices.
-
New Zealand's productive capacity still being constrained by labour shortages and wage pressures are heightened
The RBNZ showing themselves not as timid as the Reserve Bank of Australia is.