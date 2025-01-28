Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway is speaking on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 11 am New Zealand time:

2200 GMT

1700 US Eastern time

The topic is:

Beyond the Cycle: Growth and interest rates in the long run:

The speech looks beyond the business cycle to explore New Zealand’s longer-term economic growth potential. It also discusses the neutral interest rate, including what drives changes in the neutral rate.

The speech is written by the Chief Economist and RBNZ staff and is not intended as an official Monetary Policy Committee statement. There will be no update on the state of the economy since the November 2024 Monetary Policy Statement.

Recent economic data results from December and January will be discussed in detail in the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement on 19 February.

During the speech, you'll also have the opportunity to ask questions using a chatbox.

Here is the live link (not available yet!)