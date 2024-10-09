Reserve Bank of New Zealand cash rate dropped to 4.75% from 5.25%,

The 50bp cut was widely expected.

--

Statement summary points:

  • New Zealand is now in a position of excess capacity.
  • Low import prices have assisted disinflation.
  • The committee assesses annual consumer price inflation within its 1-3% target.
  • It is appropriate to cut the OCR by 50 bps to achieve and maintain low and stable inflation.
  • Business investment and consumer spending have been weak, and employment conditions continue to soften.
  • Geopolitical tensions remain a significant headwind for world economic activity.
  • New Zealand's economy is now in a position of excess capacity, encouraging price- and wage-setting to adjust to a low-inflation economy.

--

rbnz Reserve Bank of New Zealand screens