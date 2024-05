Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Hawkesby:

While near-term inflation risks are to upside, confident medium-term inflation is returning to target

No single data point will cause rate hike, watching domestic inflation pressures, expectations

Cutting interest rates is not part of near-term discussion

A lot of uncertainty about tradable inflation going forward

Hawkesby making patient comments on the interest rate path ahead for the RBNZ. Cuts are coming, just not soon.