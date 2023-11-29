Earlier from Orr here:

He is still going, more:

Global rates do matter to us, very tuned into that outlook

Will make decision on debt to income restrictions early next year

Seeing credit growth slowing rapidly, our message on rates is being heeded

We are saying rates need to be this high for some time to come, banks should listen

We are not bound by policy meeting dates, can act on shocks if needed

scheduled Comfortable on waiting until the February meeting right now

Domestic inflation is causing the challenge, big part of that is dwelling costs

The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting is on February 28, 3 months away. Orr says the Bank can act on policy outside of a scheduled meeting, if needed. That'd put the wind into the NZD sails!