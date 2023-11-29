Earlier from Orr here:

  • Global rates do matter to us, very tuned into that outlook
  • Will make decision on debt to income restrictions early next year
  • Seeing credit growth slowing rapidly, our message on rates is being heeded
  • We are saying rates need to be this high for some time to come, banks should listen
  • We are not bound by policy meeting dates, can act on shocks if needed
  • scheduled Comfortable on waiting until the February meeting right now
  • Domestic inflation is causing the challenge, big part of that is dwelling costs

The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy meeting is on February 28, 3 months away. Orr says the Bank can act on policy outside of a scheduled meeting, if needed. That'd put the wind into the NZD sails!

