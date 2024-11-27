NZD/USD is giving back some of its earlier jump, its around 0.5852 now. From his circa 0.5880.
RBNZ Governor Orr with more:
- Neutral rate is somewhere 2.5 to 3.5%
- expect to be around neutral by the end of 2025
- Confident domestic inflation pressures will continue to ease.
Confident economic growth will pick up in 2025.
We can rule out rates going up in near term because of U.S. tariffs.
We do have concerns about tariffs.
Tariffs would put upward pressure on level of prices globally.
- New Zealand dollar has surged higher after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand 50bp rate cut
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts cash rate by 50bp, as expected