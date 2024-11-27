NZD/USD is giving back some of its earlier jump, its around 0.5852 now. From his circa 0.5880.

RBNZ Governor Orr with more:

  • Neutral rate is somewhere 2.5 to 3.5%
  • expect to be around neutral by the end of 2025
  • Confident domestic inflation pressures will continue to ease.
    Confident economic growth will pick up in 2025.
    Expect to be around neutral by end 2025.
    Neutral is somewhere between 2.5% to 3.5%.
    We can rule out rates going up in near term because of U.S. tariffs.
    We do have concerns about tariffs.
    Tariffs would put upward pressure on level of prices globally.

Earlier:

RBNZ Governor Orr 27 November 2024 2