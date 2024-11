Gov Orr:

misunderstanding that RBNZ projections show slower pace of rate cuts

projections are consistent with 50bp cut in February depending on economy

expect more volatility in prices because of geopolitics

did not discuss cutting by 75bp (amends that to say very little discussion of 75 or 25)

policy committee can meet at any time if needed

