Reserve Bank of New Zealand Orr:

confident inflation back in its target band

can commence re-normalising rates

we considered a range of moves and consensus was for 25bps

projections are NZ is headed towards a period of low and stable inflation

broad range of indicators are consistently soft

Reasonable first step for monetary easing, in strong position to move calmly

Remarkably pleased with how economy has panned out with our forecasts

High frequency data show economy weakening

Its a good news story of pricing intentions changing

Still have restrictive financial conditions

