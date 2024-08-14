Reserve Bank of New Zealand Orr:

  • confident inflation back in its target band
  • can commence re-normalising rates
  • we considered a range of moves and consensus was for 25bps
  • projections are NZ is headed towards a period of low and stable inflation
  • broad range of indicators are consistently soft
  • Reasonable first step for monetary easing, in strong position to move calmly
  • Remarkably pleased with how economy has panned out with our forecasts
  • High frequency data show economy weakening
  • Its a good news story of pricing intentions changing
  • Still have restrictive financial conditions
RBNZ Governor Orr 14 August 2024 2

Earlier, read from the bottom up for the chronology: