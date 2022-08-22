A statement put out by the central bank:

"Our Governor, Adrian Orr, will attend the global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, 25-27 August. Mr Orr will not be giving a speech at the Economic Symposium, but will be interviewed by Bloomberg TV at about 4.30pm, US Mountain Time, on 25 August, which is 10.30am NZ time on 26 August."

For ease of convenience, that will be at 2030 GMT. It will be the first time that central bank policymakers across the globe are meeting with one another in-person since 2019, so it will be quite a sight at least.