If you haven't had enough central bank speak for the time being, RBNZ Governor Orr on the wires:

New Zealand banks are among the most resilient in the world

Global economy is facing increasing downside risks

Labour shortage is the single most constraining factor for firms in New Zealand

Has high confidence RBNZ can get inflation under control

"Go on, say 'pivot'. I dare you".

The next Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting is November 23. MOAR rate hikes, incoming