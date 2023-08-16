Reserve Bank of New Zealand official, including Governor Orr and Chief Economis COnway are appearing before a parliamentary committee, parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee.

Orr:

  • Confident that inflation pressures are easing
  • Economy is going through a necessary slowdown
  • expects the current account deficit to narrow

Conway:

  • sees a significant downturn ahead for the construction industry
  • confident that current cash rate settings are restrictive

