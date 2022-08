Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr in a Bloomberg TV interview:

we think there will be at least another two rate hikes

our core view is we won't see a technical recession

In case you are wondering, a 'technical recession' is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth (i.e. the economy gets smaller, contracts, for two quarters in a row). This is more commonly known as a 'recession'.

Dates coming up in 2022 for more rate hikes from the RBNZ: