RBNZ Governor Orr press o=confernce following the rate hike earlier. Read from the bottom up for the chronology:

Orr:

latest data is satisfactory

its been a long battle

today was the first time the monetary policy committee went to a vote over the decision

outlook for fiscal spending is contractionary on demand

expects to keep a restrictive monetary policy for some time

forecast is that the surge in immigration will ease off

no longer about labour shortage, its now about demand shortage

RBNZ chief economist Conway:

labour market is becoming less pressured

nzd