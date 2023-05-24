RBNZ Governor Orr press o=confernce following the rate hike earlier. Read from the bottom up for the chronology:

Orr:

  • latest data is satisfactory
  • its been a long battle
  • today was the first time the monetary policy committee went to a vote over the decision
  • outlook for fiscal spending is contractionary on demand
  • expects to keep a restrictive monetary policy for some time
  • forecast is that the surge in immigration will ease off
  • no longer about labour shortage, its now about demand shortage

RBNZ chief economist Conway:

  • labour market is becoming less pressured
