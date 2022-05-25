Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr is speaking in front of a committee of the New Zealand parliament (live feed if you are interested).

He is addressing the most recent monetary policy statement from the RBNZ, released yesterday.

Orr:

monetary policy must act as a restraint at present

government spending is adding to aggregate demand, adding to inflation pressure in the short-term

the NZ economy is resilient in the face of inflation