Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability Report May 2023
Headlines via Reuters:
- New Zealand's financial system is well placed to handle the higher interest rate environment and international financial disruptions
- Financial system well positioned to support the economy
- Households and businesses are facing increased pressure from rising debt servicing costs
- The banking system is well positioned to handle domestic and international pressures
- Pockets of vulnerabilities are emerging, particularly in the agricultural and commercial property sectors
- Intend to ease LVR settings reflecting that current lending activity presents low risks to the financial system
New conference coming up at 1pm New Zealand time
- 0100 GMT
- 2100 US Eastern time