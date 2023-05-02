Reserve Bank of New Zealand Financial Stability Report May 2023, text is here for more

Headlines via Reuters:

New Zealand's financial system is well placed to handle the higher interest rate environment and international financial disruptions

Financial system well positioned to support the economy

Households and businesses are facing increased pressure from rising debt servicing costs

The banking system is well positioned to handle domestic and international pressures

Pockets of vulnerabilities are emerging, particularly in the agricultural and commercial property sectors

Intend to ease LVR settings reflecting that current lending activity presents low risks to the financial system

New conference coming up at 1pm New Zealand time