Headlines via Reuters:

  • New Zealand's financial system is well placed to handle the higher interest rate environment and international financial disruptions
  • Financial system well positioned to support the economy
  • Households and businesses are facing increased pressure from rising debt servicing costs
  • The banking system is well positioned to handle domestic and international pressures
  • Pockets of vulnerabilities are emerging, particularly in the agricultural and commercial property sectors
  • Intend to ease LVR settings reflecting that current lending activity presents low risks to the financial system
