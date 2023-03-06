A note for the diary, this from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand website:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr will speak about the New Zealand economic outlook at an online private event hosted by Barclays Capital in London, starting at 9pm, NZ time, on 7 March.

Comments on monetary policy will refer to the most recent Monetary Policy Statement and MPS presentation slides which are published on the RBNZ website. There will be no new information in this post-MPS engagement.

On timing, 9pm New Zealand time on 7 March 2023 is 0800 GMT, 0300 US Eastern time on 7 March.