The Bank left the cash rate unchanged but raised its rate track slightly and said it'd hike again if needed. It also said rates need to remain high. It wasn't all hawk though, the Bank did say it was content with where the rate was for now.

Orr speaks at 3pm New Zealand time, which is 0200 GMT and 2100 US Eastern time.

