Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr spoke in a TV interview, basically repeating what he has been saying since the meeting yesterday.

In a nutshell:

  • to proceed with caution in adjusting interest rates
  • price behaviour is in line with low inflation
  • removing monetary policy restraint is appropriate for the time being

rbnz website cash rate cut 2