Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr will be participating as a panellist in a session titled:

A Digitalised Monetary System in the Making

The venue is the Bank of Thailand and Bank of International Settlements conference marking the 80th Anniversary of the Bank of Thailand titled “Central Banking Amidst Shifting Ground”.

The RBNZ have advised that Orr will not be offering comment on monetary policy or other topics with market or regulatory interest for New Zealand.

That's a shame, Orr doesn't hold back on his economic or policy views when he does speak on those topics.

ps. The next RBNZ policy meeting is not until late in February: