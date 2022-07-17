Noting this from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for those interested.

  • Standing Repo Facility will allow for eligible counterparties to lend NZD overnight and from tomorrow to the next day, on a secured basis
  • from 20 July, reserve bank to allow eligible counterparties to lend NZD through standing repurchase (repo) facility
  • NZD deposited through standing repo facility will be remunerated at official cash rate less 15 basis points
  • new standing repurchase facility will be available from 20 July 2022
  • in exchange for depositing NZD, reserve bank will deliver to counterparty nominal New Zealand government bonds as collateral

Headlines via Reuters summary.

NZD/USD little change, circa 0.6150