Noting this from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for those interested.

Standing Repo Facility will allow for eligible counterparties to lend NZD overnight and from tomorrow to the next day, on a secured basis

from 20 July, reserve bank to allow eligible counterparties to lend NZD through standing repurchase (repo) facility

NZD deposited through standing repo facility will be remunerated at official cash rate less 15 basis points

new standing repurchase facility will be available from 20 July 2022

in exchange for depositing NZD, reserve bank will deliver to counterparty nominal New Zealand government bonds as collateral

Headlines via Reuters summary.

NZD/USD little change, circa 0.6150