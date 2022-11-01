Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

Some households and firms will be challenged by the rising interest rate environment

Increasing household debt loads will slow down growth of consumption.

There are increased downside risks to the global economic outlook

RBNZ expects new residential construction will slow

The extent to which economic activity will slow in response to rising rates is uncertain

NZD/USD is barely shifting in response to the pearls of wisdom the RBNZ is dispensing in its November 2022 Financial Stability Report