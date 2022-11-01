Reserve Bank of New Zealand:

  • Some households and firms will be challenged by the rising interest rate environment
  • Increasing household debt loads will slow down growth of consumption.
  • There are increased downside risks to the global economic outlook
  • RBNZ expects new residential construction will slow
  • The extent to which economic activity will slow in response to rising rates is uncertain

NZD/USD is barely shifting in response to the pearls of wisdom the RBNZ is dispensing in its November 2022 Financial Stability Report

rbnz nzdusd 02 November 2022