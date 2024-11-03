Tha latest RBNZ Financial Stability Report has been published by the Bank. The headlines crossing news outlets from the report are on financial; stability.
For example:
- Geopolitical tensions highlighted as risk to financial stability
- Concern about geopolitical tension has been increasing recently, potential impacts from geopolitical risks cannot be underestimated
There is a LOT more to the report than headlines, of course. More here.
NZD/USD is higher to begin the week, not on the report but on weakness in the US dollar (EUR/USD is around 1.875, for example).