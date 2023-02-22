Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision 22 February 2023.

A +50bp cash rate hike takes the OCR from 4.25% to 4.75% as the Bank battles to rein in inflation.

RBNZ sees official cash rate at 5.14% in June 2023 (prior 5.41%)

At 5.5% in March 2024 (prior 5.5%)

Sees official cash rate at 5.5% in June 2024 (prior 5.5%)

Sees official cash rate at 4.05% in march 2026

Sees NZD TWI around 71.5 in March 2024 (prior 70.0)

Sees annual cpi 4.2% by March 2024 (prior 3.8%)

Committee remains resolute in achieving the monetary policy

Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten further

While there are early signs of price pressure easing, core consumer price inflation remains too high

Employment is still beyond its maximum sustainable level, and near-term inflation expectations remain elevated.

Committee will look through short-term output variations and direct price effects of cyclone damage

While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation

From the RBNZ minutes:

Increases of 50 and 75 basis points were considered

Inflation is currently too high and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level

Committee agreed it must continue to increase the official cash rate (ocr) to return inflation to target and to fulfil its remit

Balance of risks around inflation remain skewed to the upside

The extent of this risk had moderated somewhat since November

Committee members discussed the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events

Members noted the rapid pace and extent of tightening to date implies monetary policy is now contractionary

Economic impacts discussed by the committee from weather events included the immediate upward pressure on some prices

Committee agreed that the medium-term impacts of the severe weather events do not materially alter the outlook for monetary policy

Committee agreed that housing market related activity was a downside risk

As debt servicing costs rise, spending decisions for many households will become increasingly constrained

As in the November statement, the central projections show a decline in GDP this year

Resilience of household balance sheets is seen as a downside risk

Background to this:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr.