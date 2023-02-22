Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision 22 February 2023.

A +50bp cash rate hike takes the OCR from 4.25% to 4.75% as the Bank battles to rein in inflation .

RBNZ sees official cash rate at 5.14% in June 2023 (prior 5.41%)

  • At 5.5% in March 2024 (prior 5.5%)
  • Sees official cash rate at 5.5% in June 2024 (prior 5.5%)
  • Sees official cash rate at 4.05% in march 2026
  • Sees NZD TWI around 71.5 in March 2024 (prior 70.0)
  • Sees annual cpi 4.2% by March 2024 (prior 3.8%)

Committee remains resolute in achieving the monetary policy

  • Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten further
  • While there are early signs of price pressure easing, core consumer price inflation remains too high
  • Employment is still beyond its maximum sustainable level, and near-term inflation expectations remain elevated.
  • Committee will look through short-term output variations and direct price effects of cyclone damage
  • While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation

From the RBNZ minutes:

  • Increases of 50 and 75 basis points were considered
  • Inflation is currently too high and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level
  • Committee agreed it must continue to increase the official cash rate (ocr) to return inflation to target and to fulfil its remit
  • Balance of risks around inflation remain skewed to the upside
  • The extent of this risk had moderated somewhat since November
  • Committee members discussed the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events
  • Members noted the rapid pace and extent of tightening to date implies monetary policy is now contractionary
  • Economic impacts discussed by the committee from weather events included the immediate upward pressure on some prices
  • Committee agreed that the medium-term impacts of the severe weather events do not materially alter the outlook for monetary policy
  • Committee agreed that housing market related activity was a downside risk
  • As debt servicing costs rise, spending decisions for many households will become increasingly constrained
  • As in the November statement, the central projections show a decline in GDP this year
  • Resilience of household balance sheets is seen as a downside risk

Background to this:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr. His press conference is due an hour from now:

  • 4pm NZ time
  • 0200 GMT
  • 9pm US Eastern time