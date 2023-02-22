Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision 22 February 2023.
A +50bp cash rate hike takes the OCR from 4.25% to 4.75% as the Bank battles to rein in inflation .
RBNZ sees official cash rate at 5.14% in June 2023 (prior 5.41%)
- At 5.5% in March 2024 (prior 5.5%)
- Sees official cash rate at 5.5% in June 2024 (prior 5.5%)
- Sees official cash rate at 4.05% in march 2026
- Sees NZD TWI around 71.5 in March 2024 (prior 70.0)
- Sees annual cpi 4.2% by March 2024 (prior 3.8%)
--
Committee remains resolute in achieving the monetary policy
- Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten further
- While there are early signs of price pressure easing, core consumer price inflation remains too high
- Employment is still beyond its maximum sustainable level, and near-term inflation expectations remain elevated.
- Committee will look through short-term output variations and direct price effects of cyclone damage
- While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation
--
From the RBNZ minutes:
- Increases of 50 and 75 basis points were considered
- Inflation is currently too high and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level
- Committee agreed it must continue to increase the official cash rate (ocr) to return inflation to target and to fulfil its remit
- Balance of risks around inflation remain skewed to the upside
- The extent of this risk had moderated somewhat since November
- Committee members discussed the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent severe weather events
- Members noted the rapid pace and extent of tightening to date implies monetary policy is now contractionary
- Economic impacts discussed by the committee from weather events included the immediate upward pressure on some prices
- Committee agreed that the medium-term impacts of the severe weather events do not materially alter the outlook for monetary policy
- Committee agreed that housing market related activity was a downside risk
- As debt servicing costs rise, spending decisions for many households will become increasingly constrained
- As in the November statement, the central projections show a decline in GDP this year
- Resilience of household balance sheets is seen as a downside risk
Background to this:
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr. His press conference is due an hour from now:
- 4pm NZ time
- 0200 GMT
- 9pm US Eastern time