I posted earlier on the survey coming soon from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
for what is expected:
Brief preview of the data via ASB
- How people respond in an environment of high inflation will be influenced by their expectations of future inflation: high expectations mean greater tolerance of price increases and higher expectations for wage increases.
- Any signs that people’s long-term inflation expectations (5- and 10-year horizons) are lifting will be an added concern for the RBNZ.
- Elevated long-term inflation expectations would be yet another worry for the RBNZ. We expect the RBNZ to deliver a 50bp hike in August (without ruling out the possibility of a 75bp hike), taking the OCR to a peak of 3.75% by the end of this year.