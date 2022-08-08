I posted earlier on the survey coming soon from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

for what is expected:

Brief preview of the data via ASB

How people respond in an environment of high inflation will be influenced by their expectations of future inflation: high expectations mean greater tolerance of price increases and higher expectations for wage increases.

Any signs that people’s long-term inflation expectations (5- and 10-year horizons) are lifting will be an added concern for the RBNZ.

Elevated long-term inflation expectations would be yet another worry for the RBNZ. We expect the RBNZ to deliver a 50bp hike in August (without ruling out the possibility of a 75bp hike), taking the OCR to a peak of 3.75% by the end of this year.