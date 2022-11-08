Reserve Bank of New Zealand data for Q4, average inflation expectations:

  • 2 year is at 3.62% from 3.07% in Q3
  • 1 year expectations at 5.08% from 4.86%

The RBNZ Survey of expectations is a survey of forecasters, economists and industry leaders about their expectations of the future of the New Zealand economy.

rbnz inflation 08 November 2022