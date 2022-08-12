The Reserve Bank of New Zealand statement is due at 0200 GMT on Wednesday 17 August.

Earlier:

Snippet via Westpac, more than just an RBNZ preview though:

The next week or two look bullish for the NZD. The USD fell sharply in the wake of a less-strong US CPI inflation report, and that reaction should resonate for over the next two weeks.

In addition, the RBNZ MPS next week should re-emphasise its hawkish resolve (a 50bp hike is consensus) which should be NZD-supportive.

The month or two ahead remain a minefield for risk sentiment, though, with global central bank tightening, recession risks, and geopolitics (Russia, Taiwan) as backdrops. But by year-end, if sentiment stabilises, there is potential for the NZD to rebound towards 0.67. By then, the Fed story should be fully priced into the USD.