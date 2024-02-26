The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2pm New Zealand time on February 29.

Which is 0100 GMT and 2000 US Eastern time (on the 27th for the US)

Earlier previews:

The tally so far is ANZ and TD expect a 25bp rate hike from the Bank. ASB, KiwiBank and BNZ are all expecting an on hold decision.

Adding in now Westpac and UBS, in very brief:

WPAC expect an on hold decision, and add that the next move they are expecting from the RBNZ is a rate cut in February of 2025

UBS are expecting an RBNZ on hold decision tomorrow

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike cycle ... so far