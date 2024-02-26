The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2pm New Zealand time on February 29.

  • Which is 0100 GMT and 2000 US Eastern time (on the 27th for the US)

Earlier previews:

The tally so far is ANZ and TD expect a 25bp rate hike from the Bank. ASB, KiwiBank and BNZ are all expecting an on hold decision.

Adding in now Westpac and UBS, in very brief:

  • WPAC expect an on hold decision, and add that the next move they are expecting from the RBNZ is a rate cut in February of 2025
  • UBS are expecting an RBNZ on hold decision tomorrow
rbnz ocr 16 February 2024 2

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike cycle ... so far