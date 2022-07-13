The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to hike its official cash rate (OCR) by 50bp today:

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

due at 0200 GMT

Previews earlier:

This via Westpac:

Our “neutral” scenario (least likely to disturb the market) comprises a 50bp hike, and a statement signalling that the economy is evolving as expected.

Our dovish scenario comprises a 50bp hike, and a statement which emphasises the downside risks to the global economy.

Our hawkish scenario comprises a 50bp hike, and a statement which emphasises its concerns about high inflation and that inflation expectations could remain elevated.

WPAC see the implications for the NZD/USD as:

From left to right ... current spot .... $kiwi impact from a dovish scenario .... neutral .... hawkish