The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on August 14 is very much 'live'.

  • decision due at 2pm New Zealand time
  • which is 0200 GMT
  • which is 2200 US Eastern time on the 13th

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep its key cash rate at 5.50% at next Wednesday's meeting. So says a majority, but not by many. As for market pricing, interest rate futures suggest an 85% chance of a rate cut next week and around 90 basis points of cuts by year-end

Some considerations for the RBNZ include:

  • inflation has dropped to 3.3%, the lowest in three years but still above the Bank's target range
  • concerns over economic growth and rising unemployment

Comment from ANZ:

  • expects no immediate cut
  • believes the Bank will signal a quicker easing of rates due to the worsening economic outlook
  • "We expect a cut in November, with the risk skewed towards an earlier move"

Other banks views:

  • ASB and BNZ are predicting a cut next week
  • Kiwibank, and Westpac expect it later in the year

Median forecasts indicate a rate drop to 5.00% by the end of the year

  • RBNZ could lower rates by an additional 125 basis points in 2025, bringing the official cash rate to 3.75% by the end of 2025
Yesterday we had some news for the RBNZ, and for those looking for rate cut next week: