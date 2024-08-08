The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on August 14 is very much 'live'.

decision due at 2pm New Zealand time

which is 0200 GMT

which is 2200 US Eastern time on the 13th

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep its key cash rate at 5.50% at next Wednesday's meeting. So says a majority, but not by many. As for market pricing, interest rate futures suggest an 85% chance of a rate cut next week and around 90 basis points of cuts by year-end

Some considerations for the RBNZ include:

inflation has dropped to 3.3%, the lowest in three years but still above the Bank's target range

concerns over economic growth and rising unemployment

Comment from ANZ:

expects no immediate cut

believes the Bank will signal a quicker easing of rates due to the worsening economic outlook

"We expect a cut in November, with the risk skewed towards an earlier move"

Other banks views:

ASB and BNZ are predicting a cut next week

Kiwibank, and Westpac expect it later in the year

Median forecasts indicate a rate drop to 5.00% by the end of the year

RBNZ could lower rates by an additional 125 basis points in 2025, bringing the official cash rate to 3.75% by the end of 2025

Yesterday we had some news for the RBNZ, and for those looking for rate cut next week: