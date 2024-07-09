The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announce their decision at 2pm New Zealand time on Wednesday the 10th July
- which is is 0200 GMT on the 10th
- and 2200 US Eastern time on the 9th
A snippet via Bank of America, also in the 'no change' camp:
- We expect rates on hold and very little changes to the neutral guidance.
- Economic data has been very weak and inflation expectations have eased further.
- Labour market outcomes and Q2 CPI will be the key events ahead.