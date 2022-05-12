Reserve Bank of New Zealand data :

Survey of expectations

The 2 year expectation (3.29%) is of most focus for the Bank as its perceived as the time frame when RBNZ monetary policy action will likely to have filtered through to price change.

At 3.29 its only barely above the Q1 survey. This is unlikely to cause to much further angst at the RBNZ. NZD/USD is little changed.

In response the RBNZ says longer-term  inflation  expectations remain anchored close to target band (which is 2 to 3%). The Bank notes that 1 year ahead expectations have risen to a 32 year high.