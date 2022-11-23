Reserve Bank of New Zealand updated forecasts for the path ahead, see the:
- official cash rate at 4.57% in March 2023 (previously at 4.03%)
- official cash rate at 5.5% in December 2023 (previously at 4.1%)
- twi nzd at around 70.0% in December 2023 (previously at 71.7%)
- annual cpi 5.0% by December 2023 (previously at 3.8%)
- official cash rate at 5.5% in march 2024 (previously at 4.09%)
- official cash rate at 4.35% in December 2025
More:
- Monetary conditions need to tighten further
- Remains resolute in achieving monetary policy remit
- Productive capacity of the economy is being constrained by broad-based labour shortages, and wage pressures are evident
- Core consumer price inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term is too high, employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level,
- Household spending remains resilient
- Employment levels are high, and income growth and household savings are supporting spending
- Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated,
- Aggregate demand continues to outstrip New Zealand's capacity to supply goods and services
- Near-term inflation expectations have risen.
- A range of indicators continue to signify broad-based inflation pressure
From the Minutes:
- Committee gave
consideration to an increase in the ocr of 75 or 100 basis points
- Members agreed that
a larger increase in the ocr was appropriate
- Members agreed ocr
needed to reach a level where it was confident it would reduce actual
inflation to within the target range
- Members agreed that
this level had increased since the time of the august statement
- Committee agreed
that the level of settlement cash balances is not a source of
unexpected inflationary pressure
- Members viewed the
risks to inflation pressure from fiscal policies as skewed to the
upside
-
Background to this is here:
