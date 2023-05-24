More from the RBNZ re their rate hike today:

Level of interest rates constraining spending and inflation

Interest rates will need to remain at restrictive level for forseeable future

Global growth remains weak, inflation pressures are easing

In New Zealand inflation is expected to continue to decline from peak

Core inflation pressures will remain until capacity constraints ease further

OCR set to remain restrictive

Businesses reporting slower demand for goods and services

Businesses reporting lack of demand main constraint on activity, not labour shortages

This all sounds like 'mission accomplished' from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The Bank said its forecasting the current cash rate at 5.5% to be the peak.

Earlier:

NZD/USD update, 1 minute candles again: