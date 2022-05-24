The Reserve Bank of New Zealand decision will come at 0200 GMT on Wednesday 25 May 2022.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr will follow up with a news conference at 0300 GMT.

Earlier previews:

Snippet from ASB, man points from their preview:

We expect the RBNZ to deliver a “double-double” next week, a second consecutive 50bps hike to take the OCR to 2.00%. This outcome is close to fully priced by financial markets. What’s much less certain is what the RBNZ does with its interest rate forecasts and forward guidance. This is of course what market reaction will hang off.

Recession risks will be acknowledged but inflation is still top of the ‘to-do’ list

We continue to expect a more cautious, data dependent approach from July, with the pace of hikes returning to the regulation 25bps-per-meeting run-rate

NZD has slipped away as expectations of RBNZ hikes were assimilated into market pricing. The relentless rise of the USD has played a significant role also, of course: