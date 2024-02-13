Earlier today we had data on New Zealand's inflation expectations in Q1 2024, which fell to more than two-year lows:

This has sapped some of the confidence on further Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes to come.

Comment from Westpoac in New Zealand (this via Reuters):

"We don't think the RBNZ will panic just yet"

still see the cash rate peaking at 5.5% for this year

"But forget about easings in 2024 - it just isn't happening based on what we see now. And we might be back to tightening should conditions prove necessary."

NZD/USD update: