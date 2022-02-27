Headlines via Reuters

  • says trade links between new Zealand and Russia, Ukraine are minor, some impact on commodities
  • too early to say what effect Russian situation might have on RBNZ policy
  • still have more work to do on controlling inflation, need policy to be contractionary
  • rates 100 basis points above neutral of 2.0% is reasonable from historical perspective
  • says content with market pricing of rate outlook, 50 bps moves are a possibility if needed
  • says wanted to give markets a strong message on our determination to control inflation
  • heat coming out of housing market, prices were too high

Speaking of Ukraine ... back to the focus on what's going on there.

